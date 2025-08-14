Kanopy Dance Company

media release: Divine Mythologies: Anna Sokolow’s Epic “Odes” + Other Luminous Voices

April 16-19, 2026: Thursday 7pm, Friday 7pm, Saturday 4 & 7pm, Sunday 2pm

Reception to meet the Artists at Promenade Terrace after the Friday night show

Promenade Hall, Overture Center for the Arts

April 25 & 26, 2026, Paul Taylor Studios , 551 Grand Street, New York City. For NYC Tickets, Please Visit: https:// sokolowtheatredance.org/

The legendary Anna Sokolow was an international cultural icon and social activist whose powerful theatrical choreography profoundly shaped the course of modern dance and whose voice was never silenced. This spring, NYC’s Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensemble and Kanopy Dance collaborate on a remarkable fusion performance, Divine Mythologies: Anna Sokolow’s Epic “Odes” + Other Luminous Voices, to be staged at concerts both at the Overture Center and the Paul Taylor Studios in New York City.

Sokolow’s epic work “Odes” poses extreme physical and emotional challenges requiring the 18 dancers from two companies to fluidly coalesce-- yet maintain their individuality. It is a singular artistic feat and a powerful dance experience not to be missed.

Adults: $56.48

Groups of 4 or more: $50.20

Ages 18 & under / Students: $29.27

Ticket prices reflect sales tax, facility and phone/online fees