Kanopy Dance Company

media release: 4/24, Thursday,7PM; 4/25, Friday, 7:30 PM; 4/26, Saturday, 3 & 7:30 PM

Tickets (reserved seating): $40; Groups: 4 or more $35; Seniors 62+: $30; Ages 18 & under and Students: $20

Inner Passages features internationally acclaimed guest star Blakeley White-McGuire, a former principal dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company, who was hailed by The New York Times dance critic Gia Kourlas for her “powerful technique, dramatic instinct and an appealing modern spunk”.

White-McGuire, who observed in The Dance Enthusiast, “the heart of all of my work is listening to the inner rhythm, inner voice that is uniquely mine” --- will present two original choreographies: a world premiere solo and an ensemble dance “These Worlds in Us”, (originally created for film) that explores our inner lives and is set to and was inspired by Missy Mazzoli’s inventive and groundbreaking composition of the same title.

Inner Passages also unveils the final phase of Robert Cleary’s and Lisa Thurrell’s world premiere, “Renascence”, a rhythmic dance journey that celebrates the harmony of connecting with our natural world,

inspired Michael Bell’s symphony, Regeneration: A Pentalogy.