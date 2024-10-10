× Expand Shawn Harper Photography Three dancers in the woods. Kanopy Dance Company members (from left) Miye Bishop, Edward Salas and Hannah King.

media release: 10/10 Thursday,7PM;10/11, Friday, 7:30 PM;10/12, Saturday, 3 & 7:30 PM

Tickets (reserved seating): $40; Groups: 4 or more: $35; Seniors 62+: $30; Ages 18 & under and Students: $20

Guest artist Bogotá, Colombian born Daniel Fetecua Soto (Fetecua), the magnificent former soloist with the Limón Dance Company, opens Kanopy’s 2024/25 season in Polaris.

The concert offers area audiences a rare opportunity to see the choreographic work of the first indigenous modern dance company in the U.S., Daystar: Contemporary Dance Drama of Indian America, founded by Rosalie “Daystar” Jones (Jones)in 1980.

The masked dance, “Wolf: A Transformation”, was expressly gifted to Fetecua by Jones to continue its legacy in the spirit of the honored American Indian custom of preserving and passing on important cultural traditions to future generations. The masks for the dance were custom created for Fetecua by renowned Hopi woodcarver Timothy Talawepi.

Fetecua will also present two of his original choreographies featuring an interplay of Currulao, Afro-Columbian rhythms, that originated in the Colombian Pacific coast; American modern dance techniques, and German TanzTheater.