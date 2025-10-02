Kanopy Dance Company

media release: Puppet Master… A Glam Rock Ballet

October 2- 5, 2025

Thursday 7pm, Friday 7pm, Saturday 4 & 7pm, Sunday 2pm

Reception at Promenade Terrace to meet the Artists after the Friday night show

Promenade Hall, Overture Center for the Arts

A glam rock ballet with a trip into the netherworld of enchantment and an invitation for concert goers to join in the fantasy and dress “inspired” as splashy metal stars, opens Kanopy’s 2025/26 season. Choreographed by Robert E. Cleary, it’s the ultimate theatrical experience in visual story telling! Vibe to the energy of animated stage lighting, moodscapes, and other special effects… all synced to unbelievably creative dance moves and the powerful beat of cello metal.

Adults: $56.48

Groups of 4 or more: $50.20

Ages 18 & under / Students: $29.27

Ticket prices reflect sales tax, facility and phone/online fees