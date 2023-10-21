Embracing Tradition, Shaping Innovation: Harnessing the Martha Graham Technique for Today’s Dancers

media release: Tadej Brdnik, who has electrified audiences throughout the country and abroad dancing works by seminal choreographers, is a noted educator, regisseur, choreographer, and former Principal Dancer and Soloist with the Martha Graham Dance Company. He began his career in Slovenia and has danced with Baryshnikov’s White Oak Dance Project , Robert Wilson, Battery Dance Company , and in works by many other principal companies and ground-breaking choreographers.

Brdnik appeared in the feature film “Noah”, choreographed works on Battery Dance Company , Graham 2, Teens@Graham , as well as for Slovenian National TV . He was assisting choreographer to Susan McClain’s “Ardent Song (Redux)” and Luca Veggetti’s “The Tempest Songbook,” both for the Martha Graham Dance Company.

Brdnik has taught internationally, at the Graham School and for “Dancing to Connect.” He is currently on the faculty of the LaGuardia High School for the Performing Art s, and a regisseur for the Martha Graham Dance Company .