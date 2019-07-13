Kanopy Dance Season Preview

press release: Please Join Kanopy Dance for A Special Preseason Treat: A Sneak Preview of our blockbuster opening production “Martha Graham: Power and Passion," Saturday, July 13, 2019, 3-4PM, Kanopy Dance Company Studios, 341 State Street

Featuring a New Work by our Guest Choreographer, Lone Kjaer Larsen, Program Director, Martha Graham School of Dance, NYC

Lone Kjaer Larsen, former Dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company and currently head faculty and Program Director of the Martha Graham School in New York City, is currently completing a one- week residency at Kanopy Dance, teaching a Master Workshop in the Graham technique and repertory and creating a New Work to be premiered at Kanopy’s 2019/20 season opener, Martha Graham: Power and Passion, October 18-20, at the Overture Center for the Arts.

The informal Sneak Preview on Saturday, July 13, will be a behind the scenes look at Ms. Larsen’s premiere and her choreographic process and offer a demonstration of the rigorous Graham techniques students have been mastering during the workshop.

There will also be an opportunity to meet Ms.Larsen and learn more about Martha Graham and the continuing legacy and innovation inspired by this groundbreaking art form.