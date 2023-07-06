RSVP for Kanopy LabWorks

media release: Kanopy Dance Company Launches Kanopy LabWorks: A New Series Presenting an Inside Look at Works in Progress

Renowned world class dancer and choreographer, Tadej Brdnik (Brdnik), a former soloist and principal dancer for the Martha Graham Dance Company , will workshop two world premieres with the Kanopy Dance Company while he is an artist in residence during Kanopy’s Summer Intensives. The pieces: “A Moment” and “A Solo for Two and a Chair”, which will be directed by Brdnik, will be debuted in Kanopy’s opening season production, Shades of Light, at the Overture Center for the Arts, October 20-23, 2023.

“A Moment” poignantly explores the human experience and illuminates the complex interplay between choice, circumstance, and the boundless potential for personal transformation. “A Solo for Two and a Chair”, in which Brdnik will also perform, is a reflective work that examines the emotional journey of a retired dancer returning to the stage for the first time.

On Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 3:15-4 PM, at the Kanopy Center for Modern and Contemporary Dance , 329 W. Mifflin Street, Kanopy will launch a new series, Kanopy LabWorks, showcasing “works in progress”. Brdnik and the Kanopy Dance Corps will present an informal showing of his group ensemble, "A Moment", as it takes shape and continues to evolve. A brief and informal Q& A will follow the demonstration.

The new Kanopy LabWorks series was conceived to provide our audience an inside look at the underlying processes involved in making a dance and a special opportunity to connect with our renowned guest artists in a “working studio” setting.

Admission is free, though donations to support programs like this are always welcome. Room is limited and registration is required.

Please RSVP to our associate director, Susanne Voeltz, susivoeltzpr@gmail.com, by Thursday, July 6, 2023, if you would like to attend.