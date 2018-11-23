press release: THE KARAOKE UNDERGROUND (Austin, Texas) sing hundreds of punk and indie classics! 9 PM, 21+

$5 suggested donation

As seen at Matador 21 (Las Vegas) and Fun Fun Fun Fest (Austin)

“You may not love Crass or Bikini Kill, but you’re going to connect with the person who gets up and sings them, because it’s something they really love.” - The Village Voice

karaokeunderground.com

More than 1,000 punk and indie classics, we want you to sing 'em LOUD! Featured in The Village Voice, Buzzfeed, Noisey and more.

The Karaoke Underground is for punk and indie rock fans who love to scream, yelp, croon, bark and sometimes even sing their favorites from artists like Black Flag, Modest Mouse, the Misfits, Cat Power, the Pixies, Dead Kennedys, Sleater-Kinney, Pavement, Joy Division, Fugazi, Guided By Voices and many more. It's video karaoke with onscreen lyrics, a stage, you -- and the chance to sing great songs you just can't find anywhere else.

With an ever-expanding catalog of punk and indie classics, we've got your poison. From Wilco to Wire, from Belle & Sebastian to Big Black, you're sure to find something to put a microphone in your hand.