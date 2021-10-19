× Expand Eric Tadsen A Karazi Design jewelry work by Samia Shalabi.

media release: Karazi Design by Samia Shalabi

Jewelry Trunk Show & Sale to celebrate 20 years in business and the launch of a NEW collection!

6-9PM, Tuesday October 19, Kettle Black Kitchen, 1835 Monroe St.

In 2001 Karazi Design was formed by Samia Shalabi and her sister Leslie where they started beading jewelry and selling it at the Dane county Farmers Market. 20 years later, and a lot of miles in between, Karazi Design is once again based in Madison celebrating 20 years of magic - Samia is now co-creating unique small batch jewelry with artisans from India and Bali. In addition to hand-made jewelry, Samia also curates personalized global journeys for small groups to India and Morocco, and is a folk music artist.

From 2004- 2011, while living in Seattle, Samia traveled to India frequently to study traditional Indian gold smithing and work closely with two teachers there. As a lifelong traveler, in 2011 she left Seattle and spent a year traveling the globe, and while on that journey she found Bali where Karazi Design expanded from her days of beading to gold plated silver designs from artisans in Bali.

Fast forward to 2021 and Karazi Design is still working with the same few artisans, who are now friends and continues to produce new designs in Bali as well as some custom work from India. Samia stands with the mission of supporting artisans, their traditions, and the art they produce while maintaining her unique and modern designs.

While on this winding path, over the years, Samia has met some incredible friends and from these connections has curated custom boutique tours to India and Morocco, once a year. Throughout her travels and always with a guitar in-hand, Samia has also written several songs and performed around the globe. She has just launched her first EP called ‘Here & There/Then & Now’ which can be found on all music platforms (Amazon, Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube, Bandcamp and more)!

For more information please visit: www.karazidesign.com

This jewelry, the tours, the music and the stories they tell, provide a unique way to bridge gaps in cultures. It gives everyone an opportunity. Samia believes that by having small connections to the items we buy and places we go, we become closer as humans. The closer we are, the better our world is.