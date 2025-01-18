Karben4 Anniversary Party

media release: Karben4 Brewing is turning 12 and you're invited! Our 12th Anniversary Party will be running all day (12-9p) on Saturday, January 18. Our monthly meat raffle with Fischer Family Farms will take place from 1-3. We will be releasing our annual edition of Priest, Prophet, & King, our barrel-aged barleywine and have vertical tasting flights featuring the last FOUR years. There will also be campfires roaring (pending weather) and facility tours available in the afternoon. We'd love to see you there!

