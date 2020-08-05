ONLINE: Karen Dionne

RSVP: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wickedsister

press release: For a decade and a half, Rachel Cunningham has chosen to lock herself away in a psychiatric facility, tortured by gaps in her memory and the certainty that she is responsible for her parents’ deaths. But when she learns new details about their murders, Rachel returns to the place where she once felt safest in a quest for answers: her family’s sprawling log cabin in the remote forests of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

As Rachel begins to uncover what really happened on the day her parents were murdered, she learns that home can be a place of unspeakable evil, and that the bond she shares with her sister might be the most poisonous of all.

Karen Dionne is the USA Today and #1 internationally bestselling author of the award-winning psychological suspense novel The Marsh King’s Daughter published by G.P. Putnam’s Sons in the US and in 25 other countries. Her next psychological suspense novel, The Wicked Sister, will publish August 4, 2020, from G.P. Putnam’s Sons.

The Marsh King’s Daughter was named one of the best books of 2017 by iBooks, Hudson Booksellers, Powell’s Books, The South Florida Sun-Sentinel, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, The Irish Independent, Library Journal, Shelf Awareness, Bookpage, and many other booksellers and reviewers, and is currently in development as a major motion picture produced by Anonymous Content (Spotlight; The Revenant) and Black Bear Pictures (The Imitation Game). The Marsh King’s Daughter was also chosen by the Library of Michigan as a 2018 Michigan Notable Book and is the winner of Deadly Pleasure Magazine’s Barry Award for Best Novel and Suspense Magazine’s Crimson Scribe Award.

Karen has been active in the writing community for over twenty years. She co-founded the online writers community Backspace, and organized the Backspace Writers Conferences in New York and the Salt Cay Writers Retreat held on a private island in the Bahamas. She is a member of the International Thriller Writers, where she served as managing editor of their monthly publication, The Big Thrill, and on the board of directors as Vice President, Technology. Karen enjoys nature photography and lives with her husband in Detroit’s northern suburbs.