media release: Are you, or someone you know, thinking about writing your life’s story? Hear from author Karen Hodges Miller first! She spent over ten years digging through 100 years of family history for her new book, Hibiscus Strong. The title, inspired by a favorite Florida flower, symbolizes the resilience Karen saw in her female ancestors. The book’s cover, a colorized photo of a 'Bathing Beauty' relative with a fishing spear, reflects this strength.

In her research, Karen uncovered fascinating stories, including how Al Capone was once her grandfather’s plumber. Her female ancestors were pioneers who faced alligators, hurricanes, and prospectors while building new lives in Florida’s swampy outposts, long before Miami existed.

Karen enjoys sharing these stories and offers insights on writing and researching memoirs. Join us on Friday, November 15, at 10:00 a.m. This book discussion will be on Zoom, with viewing at the Senior Center. Book sale and Zoom links will be posted on the registration signup page! Join us!!

If you are a fan of Patrick D. Smith’s A Land Remembered or enjoyed Steel Magnolias or Fried Green Tomatoes, you’ll love the women of Hibiscus Strong.

Miller is a former police reporter and owns the publishing company, Open Door Publishing. Speaking about her research, she said, “It was often easier to find information about those who served in wars going back to the 1700s than finding someone associated with World War II, because records were harder to locate, and pieces of family history were often lost.”

She has a wealth of hands-on, what to do, and what not to do tips when scouring decades of materials and old shoeboxes of letters and other memorabilia in search of family stories.

Her companion book to Hibosicus Strong, especially helpful for anyone interested in researching and writing their family’s story, is Memoir Made Easy. Both books are available on Amazaon.com.

Excerpt from Hibiscus Strong

“They were supposed to stay home cooking and cleaning while wearing pearls. They got it half right; they did wear pearls… Molly: All alone she protected her land and children from treasure seekers, holding them off only with her courage and a shotgun. Mary: She came with her husband as he drove the first train into Miami in 1896 when the Magic City was nothing more than a collection of wooden shacks and mud streets. The Rogers women were like the hibiscus that thrives in tropical heat and comes in vibrant shades of orange, yellow, red, and hot pink. They were sassy, strong, self-reliant, and with an extra dose of the Florida quirkiness that comes from knowing every time you take your garbage out—whether it is real or metaphorical—you just might encounter an alligator in your backyard.”