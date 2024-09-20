Karen Nell McKean reception

a message from Karen Nell McKean:

I am delighted to invite you to my solo oil painting show, Enchanting Eyes. The opening will be held at the Holy Wisdom Monastery on Friday, September 20 from 6 to 9 pm. The Holy Wisdom Monastery is a large beautiful venue located in Middleton. I will be sharing my comments during the reception at around 7pm. The exhibit consists of over 20 pieces ranging in size between eight inches square to over five feet tall, including three large paintings that were thought to be lost and were recently recovered.

Oil painting has been a lifelong journey for me and painting remains one of my greatest passions. My eyes are enchanted by the beauty of this world and thus the exhibit is entitled Enchanting Eyes. I hope to enchant the viewers' eyes with my work as well.

About The Artist: My wide-ranging artistic interests have led me to create both large pieces for corporate display such as landscapes and figurative works and smaller paintings which include magical realism subjects. I often am inspired by images derived from my dreams. I currently have 17 pieces on permanent exhibit at Epic Systems as well as others in the UW Hospital system. My paintings have won many awards in the past and present.

About The Exhibit: In this exhibit I am showing over 20 oil paintings including three large historical pieces over five feet tall that I created in 1978 for the Ovens of Brittany on Monroe St. as well as my current work reflecting some of my spiritual interests. My recent work depicts the archetype of the Goddess; women in different expressions of joy, mystery and beauty, and awe. These works convey a connection to deeper levels of reality celebrating the emergence of the archetypal feminine as it becomes freed from the many historical social constraints in our evolving reality.

Please join me to celebrate and share snacks, wine, and refreshments. The exhibit will run from September 20 to November 20, 2024.

