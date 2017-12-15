Karizma Mirage, Kenya J. Sanchez, Bianca Lynn Breeze, Sasha Daniels, Jasper Madison
press release:
Ho Ho Ho with 3 More Ho's! This Christmas Santa is giving you Phish for your Pleaure at Karizma Mirage's Phish Phillet Show at FIVE Night Club this Friday at 10pm. Come see Karizma, Kenya J. Sanchez, Bianca Lynn Breeze, & Sasha Daniels with a special appearance by Jasper Madison!
