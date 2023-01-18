Live @ MTM: Karla Manternach

About the book: Team Meena

No one can take Sofía’s place. Now that her best friend lives across the country, everything reminds Meena of her. She even spends the whole week saving up things to tell Sofía in their Saturday video chats.

But when Sofía gets busy with soccer friends, Meena decides to join a team of her own. Only it turns out softball is harder than she expects. So is getting along with Lin, her bossy teammate who doesn’t even like art!

It’s not like Meena wants to be friends or anything. She still has Sofía, doesn’t she? But can they stay close when they’re so far apart, or is it time to expand Team Meena?

Karla Manternach grew up in small-town Iowa, a grubby kid in tube socks who once stopped a parade by running in front of a fire truck for candy. When she was older, Karla detasseled corn, read Star Trek novels, and studied languages no one speaks anymore. Today, she lives with her family in small-town Wisconsin where she creates books for young readers and works as a freelance writer. She is the author of Meena Meets Her Match and the rest of the Meena Zee series.