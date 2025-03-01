media release: River Arts Inc., George Culver Library, Ruth Culver Library, and The Sauk Prairie River Arts Center join together to present the premiere 2025 “River Arts Kidz Kollab. The event is held in Leola Hall at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center (105-9th Street, Prairie du Sac) on Saturday, March 1st. Cellist and music professional, Karli Reisdorf, will lead the free, interactive, all abilities music experience. Kidz Kollab is split into 4 sessions between 9am-12pm and geared towards infants to 5-year-olds.

Limited Capacity! 10 families per session.

Visit riverartsinc.org/kidzkollab for session and sign-up information.

The River Arts Kidz Kollab is made possible by Heid Music and The Arnold & Judith Utzinger Fund at the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin.