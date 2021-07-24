Karner Blue Butterfly Festival
Annual event, 7/24, downtown Black River Falls, with arts & crafts, music, car show, kids' activities; fireworks. downtownblackriverfalls.com. 877-737-5098.
Friday Night 5p-9p:
Live Music, Dancing, and Socializing
Food and Refreshments Provided by the Black River Falls Downtown Association
Saturday Blues Festival:
Vendor Setup 8a-10a
Fun Run 8a-11a
Pontoon Rides on the Beautiful Black River 10a-4p
Classic Car Show 10a-3p
Craft & Food Vendors 10a-4p
Rubber Duck Races on Halls Creek 11a-3p
Paul Barry Blues Band 12p-4p
Grand Parade 4p
Countyline Band 5p-9p
Fireworks
Kids Events, face Painting, Peddle Pull & Butterfly Wings
Horse Drawn & Tractor Wagon Shuttle Service to area Parking Lots and Pontoon Ride Dock