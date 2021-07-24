Karner Blue Butterfly Festival

Annual event, 7/24, downtown Black River Falls, with arts & crafts, music, car show, kids' activities; fireworks. downtownblackriverfalls.com. 877-737-5098.

Friday Night 5p-9p:

Live Music, Dancing, and Socializing

Food and Refreshments Provided by the Black River Falls Downtown Association

Saturday Blues Festival:

Vendor Setup 8a-10a

Fun Run 8a-11a

Pontoon Rides on the Beautiful Black River 10a-4p

Classic Car Show 10a-3p

Craft & Food Vendors 10a-4p

Rubber Duck Races on Halls Creek 11a-3p

Paul Barry Blues Band 12p-4p

Grand Parade 4p

Countyline Band 5p-9p

Fireworks

Kids Events, face Painting, Peddle Pull & Butterfly Wings

Horse Drawn & Tractor Wagon Shuttle Service to area Parking Lots and Pontoon Ride Dock