Karner Blue Butterfly Festival

Annual event, 7/24, downtown Black River Falls, with arts & crafts, music, car show, kids' activities; fireworks. downtownblackriverfalls.com. 877-737-5098.

Friday Night 5p-9p:

                Live Music, Dancing, and Socializing

                Food and Refreshments Provided by the Black River Falls Downtown Association

Saturday Blues Festival:

                Vendor Setup   8a-10a

                Fun Run   8a-11a

                Pontoon Rides on the Beautiful Black River   10a-4p

                Classic Car Show   10a-3p

                Craft & Food Vendors   10a-4p

                Rubber Duck Races on Halls Creek   11a-3p

                Paul Barry Blues Band   12p-4p  

                Grand Parade   4p

                Countyline Band   5p-9p

                Fireworks

                Kids Events, face Painting, Peddle Pull & Butterfly Wings

                Horse Drawn & Tractor Wagon Shuttle Service to area Parking Lots and Pontoon Ride Dock

Info

Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family
877-737-5098
