Karuna Das

to

Barnes & Noble-West Towne 7433 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

media release: Drop by from noon to 2:30 near the cafe to chat with Janesville native and former UW - Stevens Point professor Kyle Bostian, aka Karuna Das, about his debut novel Kat's Cradle, a sci-fi thriller and exploration of consciousness, evolution, and perspective. The author will also sign copies of the novel, which will be for sale through the bookstore. At 2:30 we'll move upstairs for a reading and Q&A, concluding at 3:30. 

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/870383997303184

Bookstore event page: https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062150848-0

Info

Books
608-827-0809
to
