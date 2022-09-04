× Expand courtesy DX Varos Publishing Author Karuna Das in front of a rocky landscape. Karuna Das

media release: Drop by from noon to 2:30 near the cafe to chat with Janesville native and former UW - Stevens Point professor Kyle Bostian, aka Karuna Das, about his debut novel Kat's Cradle, a sci-fi thriller and exploration of consciousness, evolution, and perspective. The author will also sign copies of the novel, which will be for sale through the bookstore. At 2:30 we'll move upstairs for a reading and Q&A, concluding at 3:30.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/ events/870383997303184

Bookstore event page: https://stores.barnesandnoble. com/event/9780062150848-0