media release: Drop by from noon to 2:30 near the cafe to chat with Janesville native and former UW - Stevens Point professor Kyle Bostian, aka Karuna Das, about his debut novel Kat's Cradle, a sci-fi thriller and exploration of consciousness, evolution, and perspective. The author will also sign copies of the novel, which will be for sale through the bookstore. At 2:30 we'll move upstairs for a reading and Q&A, concluding at 3:30.
