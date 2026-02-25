media release: Karyn Ann, Saturday, September 12, 6 pm (in the backyard) - With a voice that’s equal parts church bell and bourbon barrel and a gut-punching grit reminiscent of Bonnie Raitt or Grace Potter, Portland-based singer-songwriter Karyn Ann has been charming audiences across the US and beyond for over a decade with her fresh and classic blend of Soulful Americana. She’s shared stages with the likes of Chris Issak, Oliver Wood (of The Wood Brothers), Courtney Marie Andrews, and Seth Walker, and her songwriting has been nationally recognized at such festivals as the Great River Folk Fest (La Crosse, WI), Rocky Mountain Folk Festival (CO), Red Ants Pants Music Festival (MT) and Tucson Folk Festival (AZ). www.karynann.com

CONCERT DETAILS: Admission fee for all concerts is $20; all proceeds go to our musicians. To To reserve your spaces, send or drop off your check or cash to Anne and David, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703 (check payable to David Wallner), or use PayPal (annedave.ourhouse@gmail.com) or Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. We hold checks to be cashed after the concert date, and we’ll send out a reminder/logistics message to all attendees right before the concert. Indoor concerts take place in our living room, an enclosed space without a lot of room to physically distance. We expect indoor concert attendees to be COVID-vaccinated. Masks are optional. Questions? Contact annedave@chorus.net | 608 335 7909.