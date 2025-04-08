Kashmira Sheth

media release: PLEASE NOTE: While this is a free event, RSVPs are encouraged. Seating is limited and will be first come, first served.

About the Book: Anoop is many things: a brother, a son, a grandson, a friend, a middle school student, and a budding writer. He is also Indian American and Sikh.

When he joins a new class, separated from longtime friends, aspects of his identity—especially his long hair, covered with a patka—draw attention in new and uncomfortable ways. At the same time, his beloved grandfather in India is nearing death, leading Anoop to think about faith and identity and his place in the world, especially as attacks on American Sikhs accelerate and he is reminded of his grandfather's experiences during Partition.

Can the tenets of his faith—equality, justice, service, honesty—help Anoop navigate life? Can he even maintain them?

About the Author: Kashmira was born and raised in India and many of her books pull from her experiences in both the Indian and American cultures. Growing up, she loved listening to stories from the epics Mahabharata, Ramayana, and Panchatantra. Her debut middle grade novel, Blue Jasmine was praised by Booklist which wrote, "Filled with details that document an immigrant's observations and experiences, Seema's story, which articulates the ache for distant home and family, will resonate with fellow immigrants and enlighten their classmates." Since then Kashmira has written several middle grade and young adult novels as well as picture books and a chapter book series. Her books have received many starred reviews and recognitions, including an Amelia Bloomer Project's list, JLG selection, and IRA Notable Books for a Global Society, and CCBC. Her novels have been translated in more than half a dozen languages.

Her new middle grade novel in verse, I'm From Here, Too, was published in 2024. Her next book (PB) will be published By Dial Books for Young Readers. (Penguin Publishing House) in early 2026.

Visit https://www.kashmirasheth.com.

