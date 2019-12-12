press release: The artist, Kassandra Palmer, explains the show is, " is an unlikely bouquet of objects and images that have been harvested from the mind of an expectant mother. Oscillating freely between figuration and abstraction, these constructions are familiar strangers. They are both entirely known and entirely new. Like the blooming bulbs of dormant flowers, each of these odd newcomers is a springtime ghost. Each is a vessel that carries memories of a winter yet to come. Long rooted in the privacy of an unseen world underground, and naive to life on a plane above, these brand new ghosts are nibbles from the fruits of blind faith. Imbued with humor and a necessary optimism, each work can be a dirty window that traps within it its own charm and sense of time".