Kat and the Hurricane
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Willow Ray
Kat and the Hurricane pauses for a photo.
Kat and the Hurricane
media release: Come out and celebrate Benjamin Rose’s big queer 30th bday!! Featuring live music, drag, dj’s and more!
Queeraoke Afterparty w/ DJ Ciggy after the show.
$1 of from every ticket bought will be donated to the Goodman Community Center Fritz Food Pantry.
Doors 7pm
Music 8pm
21+
$15adv/$20dos plus $3 fee
