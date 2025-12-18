Kat and the Hurricane

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Come out and celebrate Benjamin Rose’s big queer 30th bday!! Featuring live music, drag, dj’s and more!

Queeraoke Afterparty w/ DJ Ciggy after the show.

$1 of from every ticket bought will be donated to the Goodman Community Center Fritz Food Pantry.

Doors 7pm

Music 8pm

21+

$15adv/$20dos plus $3 fee

Info

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Google Calendar - Kat and the Hurricane - 2026-01-09 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kat and the Hurricane - 2026-01-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kat and the Hurricane - 2026-01-09 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kat and the Hurricane - 2026-01-09 20:00:00 ical