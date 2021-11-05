Kat and the Hurricane, Poorwill, MQBS, Kentagious, drag by ZZ Topz, Jasper Madison, host Mercury Stardust

Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

$20-$10. Variety show presented by Kat and the Hurricane.

Guest host: Mercury Stardust

Live Music from: Kat and the Hurricane, Poorwill, MQBS, and Kentagious

Drag, Dance, & Burlesque from: ZZ Topz and Jasper Madison

