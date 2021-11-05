Kat and the Hurricane, Poorwill, MQBS, Kentagious, drag by ZZ Topz, Jasper Madison, host Mercury Stardust
Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
×
Britni Petitt
Kat & the Hurricane (clockwise from left): Kat Farnsworth, Alex Nelson and Benjamin Rose.
$20-$10. Variety show presented by Kat and the Hurricane.
Guest host: Mercury Stardust
Live Music from: Kat and the Hurricane, Poorwill, MQBS, and Kentagious
Drag, Dance, & Burlesque from: ZZ Topz and Jasper Madison
Info
Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music