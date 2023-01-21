Kat and the Hurricane, DJ Sarah Akawa, K.I.L.O aka Skit’lz, Dee Dee Purr, Anya K. Thunderkat, Woody Reed, Samara Suomi, hosts Mercury Stardust, Amethyst Von Trollenberg
Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
×
Britni Petitt
Kat & the Hurricane (clockwise from top center): Kat Farnsworth, Alex Nelson and Benjamin Rose.
media release: Kat & The Hurricane presents A QUEER VARIETY SHOW
Hosted by Mercury Stardust & Amethyst Von Trolllenberg / Featuring DJ Sarah Akawa, K.I.L.O aka Skit’lz, Dee Dee Purr, Anya K. Thunderkat, Woody Reed, Samara Suomi
7:00pm Doors | 8:30pm Show
Info
Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music