media release: Kat and the Hurricane is an all-queer and trans synth rock/indie-pop band from Madison, WI. The band has stirred up a storm across the Midwest since 2017 thanks to their energetic live shows, strong sense of community, and genre-defying songwriting. The trio has appeared at several regional and national festivals, completed 3 regional and national tours, and received the coveted Artist of The Year award from their local Madison Area Music Association. Stop on out and catch this band before they get too big to play the likes of the stage here at FMBC&K! Free admission as always!