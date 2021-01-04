ONLINE: Kat Stiennon

× Expand Kat Stiennon Ballet dancer Lexie Ehmann; an image from "The Art of Capturing Movement," a PhotoMidwest exhibit.

media release: PhotoMidwest Featured Photographer, January & February 2021.

THE ART OF CAPTURING MOVEMENT

BALLET PHOTOGRAPHY BY KAT STIENNON

Kat Stiennon, CEO of Kat’s Photography, is a premier ballet, beauty and headshot photographer in Madison, Wisconsin. She is an award winning photographer, with outstanding testimonials from her clients. Kat's knowledge of aesthetics, and her faster than average reaction time, produces: bold, creative, dynamic, moody, and elegant photographs.

The Art of Capturing Movement is a virtual exhibit of her ballet dancer photographs, either in studio or on location. Over the last seven years, Kat has had the honor to collaborate with many talented professional dancers.