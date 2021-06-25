Kat & the Hurricane (EP release), Kilo aka Skit'lz, LINE, DJs Saint Saunter, Femme Noir

× Expand Britni Petitt/Phantasm Imagery Kat and the Hurricane

press release: HOT SUMMER GAYS

Kat and the Hurricane Album Release Party

Celebrating the release of "The Sorry EP," available everywhere June 18!

Live music at 8pm followed by DJs Saint Saunter and DJ Femme Noir til late!

ROBINIA COURTYARD, 829 E WASHINGTON AVE