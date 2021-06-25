Kat & the Hurricane (EP release), Kilo aka Skit'lz, LINE, DJs Saint Saunter, Femme Noir
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
×
Britni Petitt/Phantasm Imagery
Kat and the Hurricane
press release: HOT SUMMER GAYS
Kat and the Hurricane Album Release Party
Celebrating the release of "The Sorry EP," available everywhere June 18!
Live music at 8pm followed by DJs Saint Saunter and DJ Femme Noir til late!
ROBINIA COURTYARD, 829 E WASHINGTON AVE
Info
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music