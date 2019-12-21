Kat & the Hurricane, Graham Hunt & CNL, Darker n' Darker

press release: Winter Solstice party! 8 dollars.

Darker n' Darker - Now a three piece! - groovy rock n' roll

Graham Hunt and CNL - this Madison duo will have you riding all the highs and all the lows. Don't see them out often so catch it while you can!

Kat and the Hurricane (solo) - From folk rock to synth pop, Kat and the Hurricane can do just about everything. With their cutting lyrics and catchy hooks, Kat Farnsworth and Benjamin Coakley, along with drummer Alex Nelson will make you sad in the best possible way. Their upcoming EP "Libra" is a departure from debut "Miles Away", containing songs written with new eyes on the world but with the same heart.

All ages // Sober Space // Safer Space