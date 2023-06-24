media release: Capital City Theatre presents “Broadway’s Kate Baldwin in Concert.” Kate will be performing songs from some of her critically-acclaimed hits like “Finian's Rainbow,” “Big Fish,” “Hello, Dolly,” “Wonderful Town” and many more. She will be joined on select numbers by special guest Kevin James Sievert and backed up by the Capital City Theatre 30-piece orchestra and 16-member vocal ensemble.

Tony-nominated, Wisconsin native Kate Baldwin has been a major talent on Broadway for over 20 years. Most recently, she appeared opposite Bette Midler, David Hyde Pierce and Gavin Creel in the hit Broadway revival of “Hello, Dolly,” for which she was nominated for the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critic’s Circle awards. She originated the role of Sandra Bloom in “Big Fish” on Broadway and also starred in the 2009 revival of Yip Harburg’s and Burton Lane’s hit classic musical “Finian's Rainbow,” which also earned her Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations. She has performed in concert with many acclaimed orchestras, including the New York Pops, Boston Pops and Chicago Symphony and has made several appearances with Stephen Sondheim as a featured performer in his critically acclaimed evening, “A Conversation with Stephen Sondheim.”