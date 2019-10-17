Kate DiCamillo
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The annual Charlotte Zolotow Lecture is a free, public lecture sponsored by the Cooperative Children’s Book Center of the School of Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with support from the Friends of the CCBC. Books will be available for purchase from A Room of One's Own; a signing will follow the lecture.
