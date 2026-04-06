Kate Flake reception

media release: April 7 through the 12 at the Art Lofts Gallery, see Kate Flake's MFA Thesis exhibition When did I stop knowing you?, and attend the reception on Friday, April 10 from 6 to 8pm. A paper installation and collaborative artist book by Flake with their brother Ciaran Flake, together they explore their mother’s archive of family photographs to examine how growing up in the American South complicated their relationships to their queer identities and to each other. Told in two narratives the artist book offers an intimate look into how the siblings grew up and away from each other. The book offers not only a way to understand their shared childhood but as a means to mend their frayed relationship, transforming it into something new. The paper installation, evoking the forysthia bush they played in as children, provides a liminal space to read the book and ask not only, “When did I stop knowing you?” but also “How can I know you again?”