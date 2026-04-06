Kate Goodwin

media release: April 6 through May 1 at the Apex Gallery of Tandem Press, see Kate Goodvin's MFA Qualifier exhibition Trust Fall, and attend the reception on Friday, May 1, from 5 to 8pm. By merging printmaking, painting, and collage, 2025-2026 Tandem Press Studio Project Assistant Goodvin creates monumental self-portraits that chronicle the evolving story of becoming. Her work is shaped through the perspective of a Gen Z woman growing up amid the digital transformation of contemporary life and coming of age during a period marked by increasing uncertainty. Goodvin’s practice examines how distinct eras of our lives are shaped and defined by pop culture movements, media saturation, music, and the broader political, environmental, and sociological climates that surround us. Deeply personal and rooted in self-discovery, she looks inward to uncover reflections of a broader shared condition, capturing the intimate process of navigating identity in a rapidly shifting world.