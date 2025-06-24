media release: PLEASE NOTE: While this is a free event, RSVPs are encouraged. Seating is limited and will be first come, first served.

About the Book: When the answers to the most difficult questions are the ones that lead us to our truest selves, would you trust the outcome to a coin toss?

Twelve years ago, Harper Andrews put her law school dreams on hold during her mother's cancer treatment, changing the entire trajectory of her personal and professional life. Now a successful paralegal at a large Chicago firm, Harper's days at the office are spent supporting the very lawyers she once hoped to become. Meanwhile at home, she and her husband privately struggle to start a family. Though not her plan, Harper can imagine a future with kids and a home near her favorite park...sometimes. But when an unexpected opportunity offers a chance to revisit the law school dream she abandoned, everything changes.

Between the bustling offices of Chicago's legal world and the quiet, intimate moments of a couple struggling with the future of their family, Kate Laack expertly weaves a compelling story of ambition, love, the expectations we're willing to challenge, and the decisions that define our lives. While the Coin is in the Air is an instant winner for book clubs and not to be missed by lovers of heartfelt, women's fiction.

About the Author: Kate Laack is a high school English teacher, theater director, and author. She earned degrees in English and secondary education from the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse, where she got her start in publishing with the university newspaper. Her freelance work has appeared on Thought Catalog, McSweeney's Internet Tendency, The Comedy Show Show, and elsewhere. Kate lives in Pine Island, Minnesota, with her husband Josh, and their rescue dog Oakley in a home they built themselves. She is a classically trained pianist, has run four marathons, and is surprisingly good at fantasy football. While the Coin is in the Air is her second novel.