Kate Sisk, Dina Nina Martinez

media release: Kate Sisk (he/she/they) is an NYC-based comedian who has been seen on Comedy Central, Cracked, and the We're Having Gay Sex podcast.

Kate is a professional comedian, amateur drag king, and retired professional Puerto Rican soccer player originally from Massachusetts. In this new hour of stand up comedy, Kate brings a dynamic, high-energy style together with tight, classic writing to explore marriage, transition, athletic retirement, ADHD, the joy of being fat, the hell of going to the doctor, and the strange experience of being alive.

$15 online // $20 at the door