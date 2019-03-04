Kate Speer Ely
press release: Local artist, Kate Speer Ely, will exhibit her paintings in the second floor art gallery. She will host an evening reception on Thursday, April 4th from 4-6PM. This is a great opportunity to meet a local Madison artist who contributes to making the city a wonderful place.
Exhibit shows March 4- April 19
Evening Reception to meet the artist: April 4, 4-6PM
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
