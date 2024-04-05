Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: Katelyn McClain Master’s Flute Recital

Katelyn McClain, flute

Will Preston, piano

Anthony DeMartinis, marimba

……

Program

Birds of Paradise for Flute and Piano Shulamit Ran (b. 1949)

I.

II.

III.

Histoire du Tango Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)

I. Bordel 1900

II. Cafe 1930

III. Night-Club 1960

IV. Concert d’aujourd’hui

Intermission

Sequenza 1 for flute solo Luciano Berio (1925-2003)

Sonata for Flute and Piano Lowell Liebermann (b. 1961)

I. Lento con rubato

II. Presto energico

……

Katelyn McClain grew up near Phoenix, Arizona and completed her Bachelor of Music in Flute Performance at Arizona State University. She is currently pursuing her Master of Music in Flute Performance at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. As a performer, Katelyn has played principal flute and piccolo with the UW Wind Ensemble, ASU Symphony Orchestra, and ASU Wind Ensemble in addition to the 2021 La Musica Liricia Orchestra. She is a frequent chamber music performer and has been a fellow and scholarship recipient of the Imani Winds Chamber Festival, Maine Chamber Music Seminar, and Decoda Chamber Music Festival.

She has been the flutist of Duo Cognada, the Mendota Wind Duo, the Windigo Woodwind Quintet, 5th Avenue Zoo, and the ASU Chamber Winds. She has a private flute and piano studio in addition to being a flute clinician in the Madison area at Monona Grove High School, Cardinal Heights Middle School, the UW Summer Music Clinic, and a woodwind coach for the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra. She also teaches freshman aural skills as a Music Theory Teaching Assistant at UW. Her primary teachers include Elizabeth Buck and Conor Nelson.