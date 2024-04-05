Katelyn McClain
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.
media release: Katelyn McClain Master’s Flute Recital
Katelyn McClain, flute
Will Preston, piano
Anthony DeMartinis, marimba
……
Program
Birds of Paradise for Flute and Piano Shulamit Ran (b. 1949)
I.
II.
III.
Histoire du Tango Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)
I. Bordel 1900
II. Cafe 1930
III. Night-Club 1960
IV. Concert d’aujourd’hui
Intermission
Sequenza 1 for flute solo Luciano Berio (1925-2003)
Sonata for Flute and Piano Lowell Liebermann (b. 1961)
I. Lento con rubato
II. Presto energico
……
Katelyn McClain grew up near Phoenix, Arizona and completed her Bachelor of Music in Flute Performance at Arizona State University. She is currently pursuing her Master of Music in Flute Performance at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. As a performer, Katelyn has played principal flute and piccolo with the UW Wind Ensemble, ASU Symphony Orchestra, and ASU Wind Ensemble in addition to the 2021 La Musica Liricia Orchestra. She is a frequent chamber music performer and has been a fellow and scholarship recipient of the Imani Winds Chamber Festival, Maine Chamber Music Seminar, and Decoda Chamber Music Festival.
She has been the flutist of Duo Cognada, the Mendota Wind Duo, the Windigo Woodwind Quintet, 5th Avenue Zoo, and the ASU Chamber Winds. She has a private flute and piano studio in addition to being a flute clinician in the Madison area at Monona Grove High School, Cardinal Heights Middle School, the UW Summer Music Clinic, and a woodwind coach for the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra. She also teaches freshman aural skills as a Music Theory Teaching Assistant at UW. Her primary teachers include Elizabeth Buck and Conor Nelson.