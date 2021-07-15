press release: Katherine Addison’s “The Witness for the Dead”

East Side Park, 225 S Lynn St., Thursday, July 15, 6:30pm

Join us to celebrate the release of Katherine Addison’s newest book, “The Witness for the Dead.” This book is set in the same world as “The Goblin Emperor” and follows the character Thara Celehar as his talent for communication with the recently-dead upsets the quiet life he’s trying to lead after the tumultuous events of the first book. The author will read a passage from her new book and answer questions from the audience. Light refreshments will be provided. Copies of “Witness for the Dead” and other Katherine Addison books will be available for sale to be signed by the author, thanks to Mystery To Me Bookstore. No registration required.