Author Katherine Addison.

press release: Celebrate the release of Katherine Addison’s The Grief of Stones with a reading, Q&A, and book signing. This novel is set in the same universe as her award-winning The Goblin Emperor and is the sequel to The Witness for the Dead. Thara Celehar investigates a murder and explores his city’s dark underside, as well as a tragic loss from his own past. Copies of the book will be available for sale from Mystery To Me to be signed by the author. No registration is required, but sign up here if you’d like an email reminder: https://forms.gle/ UNya1EUyJHGzBfR98