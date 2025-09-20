media release: Crafted Connections: The Art of Handmade Brushes, Artist Books, and Boxes by Katherine Engen

Exhibition Dates: September 20 – November 30, 2025

Reception: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 5:30-7:30p, also celebrating 7th Biennial Wings and Water Exhibition

at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center (105-9th Street, Prairie du Sac)

Crafted Connections: The Art of Handmade Brushes, Artist Books, and Boxes explores the intimate, tactile language of handmade tools and books as a bridge between the natural world and human experience. Each brush, meticulously crafted from bamboo, animal hide, and fur, embodies a process of transformation—burning, sanding, and oiling. These tools are not only conduits for creating art but are artworks in themselves, holding the essence of materials and the maker’s hands.

The artist books in this collection extend this intimate narrative, combining handmade papers and unique bindings to create vessels for stories, memories, and contemplation. Every page turn and brushstroke speaks to a meditative practice, inviting viewers to experience the slow, intentional creation of art that honors both tradition and personal expression. Together, these pieces form a dialogue that connects the viewer to the raw, organic origins of the creative process, emphasizing that every mark, every page, and every brush is a testament to the beauty of handcrafted art.

Artist Bio: Katherine is an accomplished book artist whose work merges traditional craftsmanship with innovative storytelling. She creates handmade books through intricate stitching, collaging, and incorporating found objects, crafting narratives that extend beyond the page. With a psychology and art therapy background, her art explores themes of memory, connection, and the human experience.

Her handmade brushes, crafted from materials like bamboo, animal hide, and fur, reflect a meditative process where each step—burning, sanding, and oiling—brings forth unique textures and stories. These tools become both functional art and a testament to natural materials’ transformative potential.

Katherine’s award-winning work has been exhibited in notable venues and is part of permanent collections, including the University of Wisconsin’s Kohler Art Library. She continues to push the boundaries of book arts, embracing nontraditional forms and sculptural approaches.