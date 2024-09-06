Kathleen D’Angelo reception

media release: The September Exhibit at Art Hub (9/6-28) will feature a solo exhibition of the works of Kathleen D’Angelo. The opening Reception is from 6-8 pm on the First Friday of the month, September 6! Make the journey to Cambridge, what a way to get out and support art and the community. Beautiful paintings will fill the room and are available for purchase! Meet the artist, sip on wine or other delicious beverages, and have great conversation.

Hope to see you there!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1678420282970429/