ONLINE: Kathleen Ernst

× Expand Kay Klubertanz Kathleen Ernst

Kathleen Ernst will be reading from her new poetry collection, Balancing: Poems of the Female Immigrant Experience in the Upper Midwest 1830-1930 — a topic that may resonate with you if your family has lived in these parts for a couple generations. Ernst looks carefully at the first wave of pioneers, mostly New England Yankees, but also researched later immigrants from all over Europe. Balancing will be released on July 1 by Little Creek Press. Attendance is free, but pre-registration for the Crowdcast stream is required. Ernst will sign books pre-ordered through Mystery to Me.