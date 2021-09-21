RSVP for Kathleen Ernst

× Expand Kay Klubertanz Kathleen Ernst

media release:Chloe Ellefson Mysteries: Behind the Scenes with Author Kathleen Ernst

Mount Horeb Area Historical Society invites you to join bestselling author Kathleen Ernst on Saturday, September 25 at 2:00 p.m. for a richly illustrated virtual program about her Wisconsin-based mystery series. Kathleen will focus on the 10th Chloe Ellefson book, “Fiddling with Fate,” which is largely set in Norway. Enjoy a glimpse behind the scenes to see the historic places, artifacts and traditions that inspired the novel.

​Registration is required; participants may choose to join via weblink or call-in number. To sign up, email mthorebahs@gmail.com (include “Ellefson Webinar” in the subject line) or call 608-437-6486 by Tuesday, September 21.

You’ll also learn about YOUR opportunity to travel in Chloe’s footsteps on the forthcoming tour, “Folk Art, Fjords & Fiddles: Exploring Southern Norway with Author Kathleen Ernst.” Get your questions answered about this trip of a lifetime!! (NOTE: This tour is a new MHAHS fundraising venture; we will receive $385 for each registered traveler. Help us continue our mission of saving and sharing the stories of southwestern Dane County – a region rich with Scandinavian heritage.)

“Fiddling with Fate” Synopsis

After her mother's unexpected death, museum curator Chloe Ellefson discovers hidden antiques that hint at family secrets. Determined to find answers, Chloe accepts a consultant job in Norway, her ancestor's homeland. She's thrilled with the opportunity to explore Hardanger fiddle and dance traditions--and her heritage. Once their plane lands, however, Chloe and her fiancé, cop Roelke McKenna, encounter disharmony and danger.

Chloe's research reveals strong women and the importance of fiddle music in their lives. But folklore warns against "the devil's instrument" and old evils may yet linger among the fjords and mountains. As Chloe fine-tunes her search for the truth, a killer's obsession to stop her builds to a deadly crescendo.

About the Author

Kathleen Ernst is a social historian, educator, and bestselling author. Recent books include the 11th Chloe Ellefson mystery, The Weaver’s Revenge, and Balancing: Poems of the Female Immigrant Experience in the Upper Midwest, 1830-1930. She also wrote A Settler’s Year: Pioneer Life Through The Seasons, which was selected by the Library of Congress to represent Wisconsin at the National Book Festival, and earned an invitation to speak at the National Archives. Kathleen worked at Old World Wisconsin as curator of interpretation and collections for over a decade.

The Wisconsin Library Association has named Kathleen a “Notable Wisconsin Author.” Honors for her work also include the American Heritage Women in the Arts Recognition Award for Literature from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a Major Achievement Award from the Council For Wisconsin Writers, the Sterling North Legacy Award for Children’s Literature, and an Emmy for children’s programming. Visit kathleenernst.com for more information.