media release:Mosse-Zucker/Goldberg New Books Series – “Surreal Geographies: A New History of Holocaust Consciousness”

Join us for a book talk with Prof. Kathryn Brackney! Surreal Geographies (University of Wisconsin Press, 2024) recovers a forgotten archive of Holocaust representation. Examining art, literature, and film produced since 1945, Kathryn Brackney shows how the Holocaust has developed into a figure for the destabilization and reformulation of the category of humanity and the problem of mourning across difference.