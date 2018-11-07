Kathy Giorgio

press release: A Room of One's Own is excited to welcome Kathie Giorgio, poet, blogger, and author of Today's Moment of Happiness Despite the News!

When in a deep depression, natural skeptic Kathie Giorgio decides to fight her sadness by posting one moment of happiness everyday on Facebook. Unexpectedly, people flock to her page to see each new post. Soon, she launches Today's Moment of Happiness Despite the News as her blog and vows to continue this daily Moment for one year. And what a year! Her husband loses his job not once, but twice. Her autistic daughter is bullied on social media. And Giorgio herself is diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer. As her blog skyrockets in popularity, her publisher calls to say, “They want a book.”

Kathie Giorgio is the author eight books including the 2017 release of her fourth novel In Grace’s Time (runner-up 2018 Maxy Awards) and Oddities and Endings: The Collected Stories of Kathie Giorgio, immediately named a “Must Read” by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Her debut novel, The Home for Wayward Clocks, earned the Wisconsin Library Association award for Outstanding Achievement and was nominated for the Paterson Fiction Prize. In addition to her book-length works, Kathie’s short stories and poetry have appeared in over 100 literary magazines around the world.

