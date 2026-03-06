Kathy LaPlante

media release: About the Author...I found my voice as a writer later in life, after decades of carrying quiet truths that had nowhere to land. In my seventies, I finally began to write — and the words felt like a home I had been searching for. The Summons: A Call to Love grew from that opening, a story shaped by identity, secrecy, longing, and the courage it takes to step into the light. I write to honor the parts of us that have been hidden, the stories we’re still learning to claim, and the possibility of becoming ourselves at any age. If my work has found its way to you, I hope it offers recognition, tenderness, and the reminder that it’s never too late to choose your own truth.

When Noel De la Mare loses everything—her job, her home, and her sense of self—a letter from a mysterious great-aunt in France offers an unexpected lifeline. At Laleu, a sun-drenched estate steeped in secrets, Noel uncovers the hidden memoirs of Catherine and Colette, two women whose forbidden love and wartime heroism defied the darkness of World War II. As Noel edits their stories, she begins to heal her own: confronting the shame of a dishonorable discharge, reclaiming her queer identity, and discovering the strength to love again. From covert SOE missions to the quiet courage of chosen family, The Summons: A Call to Love is a sweeping historical novel about resilience, redemption, and the ties that bind us across generations. Perfect for fans of queer historical fiction, women’s war stories, and emotionally rich family sagas, this novel invites you to journey through time, across borders, and into the heart of what it means to belong.