Katie Burns & Eric Miller

press release: Come by Friday. September 6. and listen to lush acoustic explorations of the human experience with Katie Burns and cellist Eric Miller at The Cider Farm Cidery and Tasting Room. "I love Wisconsin. It is my home. I give credit to Omaha for my musical influences for sure, but Wisconsin’s people and rolling hills are part of me and are what I see when I write my songs." - Katie Burns

Free.