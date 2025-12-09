Katie Dahl, Anne Heaton, Jenny Bienemann

media release: Fun night with songwriters KATIE DAHL (Door County), ANNE HEATON (Milwaukee), and JENNY BIENEMANN (Chicago) joining together to present “Songs to Light A Winter’s Night”, an intimate evening of original songs and songs to celebrate the winter solstice.

KATIE DAHL: “Katie Dahl’s songs aren’t just melodies and words, they’re journeys that are firmly grounded in a sense of place—beautiful, real landscapes that help you feel places that you may have never been before. That’s the very best kind of songwriting.”—Dar Williams

ANNE HEATON: “[Heaton’s] compelling piano melodies and clearly articulated phrasing remind me of Carole King” – Naomi Arenberg, “Folk on WGBH” NPR

JENNY BIENEMANN:

“Jenny Bienemann is a dynamic and versatile artist whose work seamlessly blends poetry, songwriting, photography, and digital creation. Renowned for her ability to find the extraordinary in the ordinary, she has earned widespread recognition across multiple artistic fields and built a global following. Her daily ritual of capturing photos paired with writing haiku led to the creation of Haiku Milieu, a transformative movement that nurtures creativity and fosters community. This initiative encompasses a diverse range of projects, including books, a clothing line, a soundtrack, and the Haiku Milieu concert series, which features songs inspired by the haiku written by artists from across the United States. Additionally, her Sunday Morning Haiku Milieu email reaches a vast global audience, sharing moments of artistic reflection and connection each week.” – Hidden Gems online