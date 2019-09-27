press release: On Friday, September 27, 2019, at 8pm, Katie Ernst will perform a songcycle of Dorothy Parker poetry at Arts + Literature Laboratory. Tickets are $10 in advance ( https://katieernst.bpt.me/) and $15 at the door. Student tickets $5 off with a valid school ID. Advance ticket sales end 1 hour before the show. Doors open at 7:30pm.

American writer Dorothy Parker (1893-1967) is famous for her biting wit and satire, but she also had a softer side. Jazz bassist, vocalist, & composer Katie Ernst sets Dorothy Parker poetry to music in her project Little Words. The song cycle has been praised by the Chicago Tribune as "an ethereal, oft-haunting suite...a gentle, disarming work that stands out for its intimacy in an often-raucous world." Jazziz Magazine describes Little Words as "a concise set that winningly blends jazz, pop, and classical elements, showcasing Ernst's buttery alto and her creative way with melody." Ernst is joined by saxophonist Dustin Laurenzi, pianist Paul Bedal, and drummer Andrew Green for an evening of fresh modern jazz and timeless poetry. Katie Ernst wishes to thank the NAACP for authorizing the use of Dorothy Parker's works.