ONLINE: Katie Lattari

press release: 1988. A group of outcasts gather at a small, prestigious arts camp nestled in the Maine woods. They're the painters: bright, hopeful, teeming with potential. But secrets and dark ambitions rise like smoke from a campfire, and the truths they tell will come back to haunt them in ways more deadly than they dreamed.

2018. Esteemed art professor Max Durant arrives at his protege's remote home to view her graduate thesis collection. He knows Audra is beautiful and brilliant. He knows being invited into her private world is a rare gift. But he doesn't know that Audra has engineered every aspect of their weekend together. Every detail, every conversation. Audra has woven the perfect web.

Because only Audra knows what happened that summer in 1988. Max's secret, and the dark things that followed.

A searing psychological thriller and gripping story of trauma, dark academia, complicity, and revenge, Dark Things I Adore unravels the realities behind campfire legends--the horrors that happen in the dark, the girls who become cautionary tales, and the guilty who go unpunished.

Until now.

Katie Lattari [Luh-tairy] holds degrees from the University of Maine and the University of Notre Dame. Her first novel, American Vaudeville, a small indie press work, was published in 2016 and had previously been a semi-finalist in Subito Press's annual fiction contest in 2013. Her short fiction has been published in such places as NOO Journal, The Bend, Stolen Island, Cabildo Quarterly, Pennsylvania English, The Writing Disorder, and more. Her short story "No Protections, Only Powers" was a finalist in the Neoverse Short Story Writing Competition and later anthologized in Threads: A Neoverse Anthology. This coming September 14, 2021, her debut thriller Dark Things I Adore will be published by Sourcebooks Landmark. Advance praise for Dark Things I Adore includes remarks by Sarah Langan, author of Good Neighbors, who says: "A smart, nuanced exploration of victims and villains, inspiration and theft, and the intersection of these things in every artist. Pay attention to Katie Lattari. She's the real deal." A native of Brooklyn, New York, Katie now lives in Bangor, Maine, with her husband Kevin, and their cat, Alex.