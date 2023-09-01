Katie Powderly

Powderly, hailed as the "Best Country + Bluegrass Performer" in Madison by the Madison Area Music Awards, will be joined by her accomplished bluegrass-leaning local band, featuring Starr Moss, Shauncey Ali, and David Havas.

$12 in advance, $15 at the door

Attendees can look forward to a celebration of the upcoming release of her first new studio album in over a decade, a collection of songs Powderly said were “inspired by a carefree summer spent splashing in the Shenandoah River, falling in and out of love.”

The stripped-down, acoustic LP called Live by the Song, Die by the Song will be released later this year on both vinyl (pressed locally in Madison at Sooper Dooper) and CD, courtesy of Red-Winged Blackbird Records. The album opens with “Tobacco,” a song that earned Powderly the title of semi-finalist in a national songwriting contest in February, besting musicians from Maine, Colorado, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as performers on “The Voice” and “American Idol.”

Her debut, Slips of the Tongue, was recorded at Butch Vig's esteemed Smart Studios here in Madison, and garnered international accolades, resonating with listeners both locally and afar. The project featured an ensemble of remarkable musicians, including Josh Oliver (Watchhouse/Mandolin Orange), Bryn Davies (Tony Rice, Guy Clark, Jack White), Tom Pryor (The Black Lillies), and Jill Andrews (the everybodyfields.)

Katie's artistry has left an indelible mark on Madison's music scene, with Local Sounds Magazine lauding her as a creator of one of the finest recordings ever to emerge from the region.

Since leaving Madison, Powderly has performed on stages from New York to Colorado, and Texas to Tennessee.

“I’m excited to play the new album in full for the first time in front of a live audience in a listening room environment. I put a lot of easter eggs in my songs, and I like playing in places where the audience can really understand the lyrics and connect the dots.” Powderly said. “Doing that in Madison feels special to me because this town still feels like home.”

“I got my start as a musician here, and I wouldn’t have my career in music without the encouragement from the Madison folks who came to see me when I was a new player and songwriter, just figuring things out. I’ll always remain grateful for that.

“My band? We’re just really good buddies who happen to have strong musical chemistry. I’m so proud to stand on that stage alongside Starr, Shauncey, and David, not just because of the caliber of their musicianship, but because of their uplifting personalities, as well. I can relax and enjoy playing with them because I know my songs are such capable hands.”

For a preview of their upcoming performance, stream the first single, “My Mourning Dove” on all streaming platforms: https://found.ee/xnE0a

Don't miss this opportunity to witness the union of musical virtuosity and storytelling as Katie Powderly and her band take the stage for a night of heartfelt performances. Secure your tickets now and be part of an unforgettable evening celebrating Madison’s music scene.